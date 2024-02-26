«Diya» will now store educational documents – the Ministry of Digital Transformation invites to beta test

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine is preparing to launch a new electronic service in the «Diya» application. It will be able to store users’ educational documents. This will allow Ukrainians to register for admission to a university, apply for a job, or view information in their diploma in a few clicks.

*No more searching for a diploma at home and asking parents to send it by mail. When applying for a job, you won’t need to keep a folder with diplomas, and when applying to a university — with certificates. Even if you go abroad, everything is convenient and at hand — in Diia»,” says Mykhailo Fedorov, head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

It is noted that documents from a certificate of general secondary education to a doctoral degree can be pulled into the application.

The Ministry is currently launching a beta test on the use of educational documents in «Diyia». It is open to all Ukrainian citizens who meet the following requirements:

are at least 14 years old

have a verified tax number

You can register for the beta test by by the following link.