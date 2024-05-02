The troubles with the 16-pin 12VHPWR power connector for video cards continue. NVIDIA RTX 4090 owner shares on Korean forum Quasar Zone a horrifying story about how melted connector «has dragged» to the grave not only the video card but also the power supply.

Most often, 12VHPWR meltdowns occurred either on the video card or on the power supply, but this time both devices were affected. The photos show an MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim X 24G video card powered by an FSP Hydro PSU. It is surprising that the RTX 4090 did not even work at full speed: the user limited the power to 75%.

Sometimes RTX 4090 owners play around with different power limits to maximize efficiency or to reduce the risk of melting the 16-pin power connector. However, as you can see, this is not a panacea.

Despite the introduction of the later PCI-SIG new version of the connector, 12V-2x6Many NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics cards from previous batches are still in use and sometimes crash, even two years after release. Even third-party connection cables don’t help — Cablemod, one of the most popular manufacturers in this area, had to recall its products because of the danger.

.

Source: Tom`s Hardware