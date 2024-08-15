Dragon Age: The Veilguard will appear earlier: «leaked» advertisement with the exact release date

The Games section is published with the support of ?

The release date of a new game in the Dragon Age universe and its commercial have been leaked online ahead of the developers’ planned announcement.

BioWare and EA planned to release the trailer and release date of the role-playing game Dragon Age: The Veilguard today at 19:00. However, this information was unexpectedly appeared online in advance.

A short twenty-second video is already available for viewing. It is expected that the full version of the trailer will be released will be posted on YouTube later in the evening.

The Canadian studio BioWare intends to demonstrate the game actively during August and September. The developers will share details about the features of the new part of the popular role-playing series.

Players will be able to immerse themselves in the world of Dragon Age: The Veilguard on October 31. The game will be released on PC, as well as on the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

