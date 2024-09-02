Dragon’s Dogma and Devil May Cry 5 director leaves Capcom after 30 years

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Hideaki Itsuno, a well-known Japanese game developer, leaves Capcom after decades of work and plans to create a new game at another company.

Itsuno’s career at Capcom began in 1994. During this time, he participated in the development of many projects. First, Itsuno worked as a planner on two quiz games and the Street Fighter Alpha game released in 1995. Later, he co-directed the games Star Gladiator (1996) and Rival Schools: United By Fate (1997). Later, Itsuno headed the development of Devil May Cry 2 and subsequent installments of this franchise.

Itsuno’s last project at Capcom was the game Dragon’s Dogma 2 — an open-world role-playing action game released in March this year. In the first month after its release, the game sold over 2.5 million copies.

After leaving Capcom, Itsuno plans to devote himself to developing «a new game in a new environment». Although the developer did not disclose details of the upcoming project, he expressed ambitious plans:

«Starting in September, I will start developing a new game in a new environment. I hope to create fun, beautiful games that will be as memorable or even more memorable than the ones I’ve created so far».

The developer is likely to share details when it is ready to disclose more information to the gaming community.

