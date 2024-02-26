€700,000 for 68 providers — German government allocates grants to restore communications in the de-occupied territories of Ukraine

50 companies from the total number of winners use xPON — the technology that is most resistant to power outages and offers speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

The German government, within the framework of the international cooperation program ReACT4UA («Application and Implementation of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement in the field of trade») highlighted funds to restore communications in the liberated Ukrainian territories. The total amount of €700 thousand will be distributed among 68 providers.

Most of the projects will be implemented in:

Kyiv region — 16

Sumy region — 13

Kharkiv region — 11

Kherson region — 6

The funds will be used to restore destroyed networks, purchase generators and batteries, provide coverage to remote settlements, and increase network resilience so that Ukrainians can stay connected even in the face of blackouts.

During the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the following happened a quarter of all Internet networks and more than 3,000 base stations of mobile operators were destroyed or damaged. As of June 2023, mobile operators have restored more than 1,700 base stations and restored connectivity to 500 settlements in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, and Kherson regions.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has previously noted that in order to restore the entire telecom infrastructure to its pre-war state, about $2.2 billion will be needed.