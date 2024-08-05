News Devices 08-05-2024 at 10:16 comment views icon

EcoFlow has released a hat with solar panels — will charge a smartphone in 3-4 hours

Andrii Rusanov

News writer

The Power Hat by EcoFlow is not the most attractive headwear, but it can charge a smartphone in 3-4 hours.

During this time, the solar-powered Power Hat fully charges a 4000 mAh battery. This is probably useful during a relaxing summer vacation in the countryside or working in the field — and when no one sees you.

According to the specifications, the EcoFlow Power Hat’s solar cells are made of thin, flexible monocrystalline silicone, equipped with a «passive emitter» and contacts at the back. The hat offers 12W of charging power via USB-A and USB-C connectors. The device weighs only 370 grams.

EcoFlow випустила капелюх з сонячними батареями — зарядить смартфон за 3-4 години

The Power Hat is IP65-rated, which means it is dustproof and can resist water jets from any direction (although the USB ports are questionable). The promotional video shows a man hiking in the mountains and fishing in a river without fear of getting his hat wet. A woman sits at a table near a tent and charges her smartphone from a hat lying nearby (apparently, not to spoil her appearance).

The $129 hat is available in two sizes. The smaller one is adjustable between 56-58 cm, while the larger one has a 59-61 cm fit. The EcoFlow Power Hat will be available for pre-order until August 31, with deliveries starting in mid-September.

Source: The Verge

