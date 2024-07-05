Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree: an eight-year-old boy with autism easily defeats the final boss

Players massively complained about the complexity of the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Some people even needed more than 60 hours and a psychologistto defeat the final boss. But one eight-year-old boy seems to have put the veteran solitaire players to shame – he defeated Radan on the first try and without any help.

In the video posted by his father, you can see the boy dodging blows and easily dodging Radan’s attacks, as well as rushing the boss at every opportunity. Looking at how skillfully he moves the character, you might think he’s been playing for years, but his experience is only a few months, and this was his first attempt at a boss fight.

My son has recently got into gaming, and of course, he wants to play elden Ring. He has autism and is 8 years old and is very low level and refuses to let me help him at all. This is him fighting Radahn. @Schrodingersba4 @NightSkyPrince_ @philipharts @_subtxt_ @BltzZ7 pic.twitter.com/ICVzKCxm95 — Jnoe33 (@jnoe33) July 1, 2024

«My son recently got into gaming and of course he wants to play Elden Ring. He has autism, he is eight years old, he has a very low [character] level and refuses to let me help him at all», — writes X Twitter user @jnoe33.

In a reply to a tweet, @jnoe33 says that the young hero has probably played 10-12 hours» of Elden Ring, but «he watched me a lot» — so he was getting his father’s experience as well. The battle with Radan is not easy at all, but his reaction to all incoming moves was accurate.

The young player’s build consists of a basic Longsword and a set of armor that the character gets when he starts as a Tramp. He has also tried other things, his dad adds, but «he likes this sword and easy rolling». The father says the boy wants more games like Elden Ring. A new genre champion is probably growing up.

Source: GamesRadar