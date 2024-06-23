Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree received a mixed rating on Steam — DLC turned out to be too difficult even for fans of soulslikes

Needless to say, FromSoftware games are heavy, but Shadow of the Erdtree probably breaks the record. The addition to Elden Ring, which has become the best on Metacritic and surpassed the eight-year achievement of The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine, received mediocre reviews on Steam. Even for soulslayers who are used to challenging battles, it’s too hard to play.

On Steam Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree currently has a rating of «Mixed» based on reviews from over 25 thousand users, of which only 62% are positive — this means that 38% of PC players left Shadowland with unpleasant impressions. the result is far from the brilliant 93% positive reviews of the main game based on a whopping 627 thousand reviews. Poor user reviews point to poor performance and overly difficulty as reasons for dissatisfaction. Bosses kill with a single hit, and their attack patterns are difficult to read.

«This DLC needs a huge patch for balance and damage reduction. If you don’t capture the bosses, you don’t win. I’m really bored of not being able to play in my normal style because of the unfair punishment you get in this DLC», — writes one player.

Previously, FromSoftware president and Dark Souls director Hidetaka Miyazaki hinted that the «studio has really pushed the envelope in terms of what we think a» player can handle. Even Elden Ring veterans are crushed by bosses in a matter of minutes.

