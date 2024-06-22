News Games 06-22-2024 at 00:22 comment views icon

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree became the best DLC of all time and broke the record of The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine

Andrii Rusanov

News writer

The newly released Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is already breaking records. Not only did the expansion become the highest-rated game release of the year, but also the highest-rated DLC of all time. The previous record belonged to The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine. CD Projekt Red congratulated the achievement with a special illustration of Geralt overthrowing Mog and heading to the Land of Shadows.

On Metacritic, Shadow of the Erdtree’s current score is an incredible 95 on PS5 based on 59 critics’ reviews. It’s ahead of the 92 Metascore for Blood and Wine on PC, based on 52 critics’ reviews.

The fact that The Witcher 3 expansion has held its crown for so long is a testament to its quality. However, representatives of CD Projekt Red are not upset at all and are happy to be «stuck» in Shadow of the Erdtree. Marcin Momot, Director of the studio’s international community, notes:

The same idea was echoed by Philippe Weber, the director of the new Witcher saga’s narrative, who was previously a quest designer at Blood and Wine:


