Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree became the best DLC of all time and broke the record of The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine

The newly released Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is already breaking records. Not only did the expansion become the highest-rated game release of the year, but also the highest-rated DLC of all time. The previous record belonged to The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine. CD Projekt Red congratulated the achievement with a special illustration of Geralt overthrowing Mog and heading to the Land of Shadows.

For the last 8 years, The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine had the honor of being the best reviewed expansion for a role-playing game – but @ELDENRING gets to wear that crown now. Congratulations to the entire team at @fromsoftware_pr on their stellar work! pic.twitter.com/aop9B1ZG3J — The Witcher (@witchergame) June 21, 2024

On Metacritic, Shadow of the Erdtree’s current score is an incredible 95 on PS5 based on 59 critics’ reviews. It’s ahead of the 92 Metascore for Blood and Wine on PC, based on 52 critics’ reviews.

The fact that The Witcher 3 expansion has held its crown for so long is a testament to its quality. However, representatives of CD Projekt Red are not upset at all and are happy to be «stuck» in Shadow of the Erdtree. Marcin Momot, Director of the studio’s international community, notes:

It was a good run. Nevertheless, SUPER HYPED for this Friday. 2 days to go!!!! https://t.co/N9Kzl301gc — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) June 19, 2024

The same idea was echoed by Philippe Weber, the director of the new Witcher saga’s narrative, who was previously a quest designer at Blood and Wine:

If any game had to do it, I’m happy it’s Elden Ring. I can’t wait to start the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, so it’s high time I finish levelling up my new character to be ready! https://t.co/Z2Gjjd04oV pic.twitter.com/naExJYRtid — Philipp Weber (@PhiWeber) June 20, 2024