Ethereum has set a new record, but not the one awaited

Ethereum (ETH) has long been the subject of ridicule and memes. After the transition to the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, the token had a hard time. And in recent months, the situation was only getting worse. But suddenly, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager (according to rumors) invested $67.5 million in Ether.

Meanwhile, the Ethereum Foundation (EF) realized restructuring of the management team to highlight the main activities of the two co-executive directors and to separate the work areas of the management team and the board of directors. Effective April 28, Xiao-Wei Wang and Tomasz Stanczak became co-executive directors, and Bastian Aue and Josh Stark joined the management team. In addition, Pectra’s update to the main Ethereum network (stopped due to a serious error) is scheduled for May 7.

Thus, the infusion of funds and continued support has led to an increase in activity on the Ethereum blockchain. According to growthepie, over the past week, the number of new addresses in the network has increased by 62.68% and reached a record high 15 408 840. The dominance of Layer 2 (L2) projects reached 6.69x (up 58% week-on-week).

By the way, it was for L2 projects, the accounting model, and the virtual machine Ethereum blockchain is criticized by Cardano founder Charles Hoskinsonwho was also a co-founder of Ethereum in the early stages.