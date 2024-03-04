EU fines Apple $2 billion for «blocking» alternative music apps

This is the third-largest fine from the EU and the first one aimed at Apple.

As reported by Engadget, after months of speculation, the European Commission finally imposed a $1.95 billion fine on Apple for restricting alternative music streaming programs in the App Store.

The story began in 2020, when Spotify complained to Apple for «suppressing» its music service in favor of iTunes and Apple Music. After 4 years, the European Commission finally recognized that Apple had violated EU antitrust law by prohibiting app developers from informing users about third-party options for purchasing music subscriptions (in particular, by placing ads or links to websites in apps or via emails).

Apple has been using this practice for almost 10 years, thereby forcing iOS users to pay more for music subscriptions than they should (including its 30% commission, which developers take into account when pricing).

It was previously reported that the EU may impose a fine on Apple in the amount of $542.6 million — less than a third of the final amount. However, the Commission chose a larger financial penalty as a «deterrent» to prevent the violation from happening again. Apple plans to appeal this decision.