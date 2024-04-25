Fallout 4 has received Next-Gen updates on current PlayStation, Xbox, and PC versions — but not on PS Plus subscription

Bethesda has released the Fallout 4 Next-Gen update. The new version of the game is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X, S and One, and PC. In the case of PS5, Fallout 4 has version 1.000.001 and weighs 56.503 GB.

Bethesda reported that access to the Creation Club and the mod menu is closed as the company is working on the update. These features were not available at the time of this news.

The next-generation update includes new performance and quality options, as well as stability improvements and fixes. This means that the game will be able to be played at up to 60 frames per second and in higher resolutions.

Fallout 4 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is also receiving a free update with stability improvements, login and quest fixes. The Fallout 4 PC update adds support for wide and ultra-wide screens, as well as fixes to the Creation Kit and some quests. The PC update will be available on Steam, Microsoft Store, and GOG. Fallout 4 will also be sold on the Epic Games Store and has received the status of a verified game for the Steam Deck List of changes long, including improvements to new graphical game modes, improvements to many aspects, problem solving, some small quests and items.

Fallout 4 owners via PlayStation Plus, it seems, will not be able to download the update of the new generation for free. Users report that the Fallout 4 update is free only for those who fully own the game, as opposed to using the PS Plus subscription service.

A Bethesda representative has published a post on the company’s Discord to address this confusion: «The PS5 update should be available to you if you have Fallout 4 on your PSN account. We’re still looking into this for PS+ users!»

At the same time, everything seems to be working on Xbox Game Pass, where the initial version of Fallout 4 for Xbox Series X and S is available for subscribers.

Sources: Bethesda, IGN