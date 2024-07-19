The second season of the series Fallout already has a «finished script», which will continue the story of the first

Amazon MGM Studios CEO Jennifer Salke and Head of Television Vernon Sanders spoke about the state of readiness of the second season of the Fallout series, which is on schedule, if not ahead of schedule.

Vernon Sanders says that the preparation of the series is going well, and, in his opinion, it is ahead of schedule. The specific release date is not yet known.

«We were lucky because the vision was there all along. I think we are ahead of schedule in terms of being able to launch the second season. We don’t have an exact launch date yet, but we’ve already got the scripts and I think the fans of season one are really going to love what we’re going to do in season two».

Jennifer Salke commented on the rumors about the series’ transition to an anthology format. Some fans believe that this will allow the writers to explore the world of the series more broadly.

«I’ve seen some talk about whether this is going to be an anthology. There are a lot of «doors» that we could go through to bring out the beauty of the IP. But we’re fully committed, we’re all on this journey with the characters we met and fell in love with in the first season of».

Series Fallout from Amazon received 16 nominations «Emmy». It’s the second season received «green light» only a week after the premiere. Recently, the creative team hinted at 5 seasons.

Source: Variety