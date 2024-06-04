Fan remake of Fallout 2 will be an open-world RPG and will be released on Steam

The Fallout 2 game has recently held a new wave of interest thanks to the popularity of Amazon’s Fallout series. A team of enthusiasts is creating a remake of Fallout 2 based on Bethesda’s game engine and wants to release it on Steam.

In a recent interview with The Gamer Damion Daponte, a freelance video editor who leads the Project Arroy development team of more than 100 modders, revealed some details of the project. The team is trying to remake the second installment of the series into a modern open-world role-playing game powered by Fallout 4. As the original game was not big enough, the team will also expand the world and offer a shorter version of San Francisco for exploration.

The fan remake will also rework some of the original’s mechanisms, such as random encounters that seem redundant to them, bring back the classic Pip-Boy and some things from New Vegas to expand the view of the New California Republic. The power armor from Fallout 4 will also be back — the developer believes that the way it works makes more sense compared to the Fallout 3 and New Vegas versions.

Although the release date of Fallout 2 Project Arroyo is not yet known, there is a high probability that the fan-created remake will be released on Steam. «It’s just a platform that everyone has, it’s easier to access, easier to update, easier to install the game — it’s more efficient. We would need to define all the features so that you could have Fallout 2 and Fallout. 4 and all of the latter’s DLC to make sure there are no legal issues, but we are still considering it». More information about the Fallout 2 remake can be found on Discord.