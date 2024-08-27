«Fight or work» according to Shmyhal: the fight against salaries in envelopes and the return of Ukrainians from abroad

At the forum «Ukraine 2024. Independence» Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced a number of measures to de-shadow the economy, which will be implemented on the principle of «fight or work».According to Shmyhal (via sud.ua), Ukraine has lost 3.5 million jobs during the full-scale war — 8 million jobs now, while at least 10 million are needed to support the army. The Prime Minister emphasized that representatives of many professions are now working in the shadows and receiving salaries in envelopes without paying the critical taxes.

«First of all, it is an increase in domestic borrowing, our market is ready for it. Financial institutions, banks, the NBU. We see potential here by the end of this year. The second is an increase in the corporate tax rate for banks. Third — is to expand the base for the military tax and increase the military tax rates. And fourth, it is the principle of «fight or work», which involves the introduction of a number of measures that will bring the labor market out of the shadows. This is important for raising average wages and filling our budget. These are the four steps we are working on»,” Shmyhal emphasized.

He also noted that it is very important to develop a methodology that will allow Ukrainians to return from abroad — so that they work and pay taxes in Ukraine.This year, Ukraine needs an additional UAH 500 billion for military needs, which is planned to be raised through domestic borrowing and tax increases for certain categories According to the revised draft law on tax increases (details shared MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak), is provided for:

raising the military tax rate from 1.5% to 5%;

establishing a military fee for sole proprietors of the first and second groups in the amount of 10% of the minimum wage;

establishing a military duty of 1% for Group III of the single tax;

establishing monthly advance payments for gas stations (the wording is changed here);

setting the corporate income tax rate for banks at 50% for 2024;

raising the corporate income tax rate for financial companies to 25%.

Hetmantsev later emphasized that VAT, according to the text of the draft law, will not be increased, and that military duty on luxury goods and 1% turnover tax are also excluded