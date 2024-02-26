First look at the new Tesla Model 3 Performance (Ludicrous)

Several people have posted photos and videos of the new version of the Tesla Model 3 Performance (Ludicrous) electric car online. It seems that this is the first time the new model has been photographed without camouflage.
Take a first look at the upcoming Model 3 Ludicrous with a more aggressive front end, sporty 20“ wheels, bucket seats and a slightly refined rear. 😮💨😍
The Model 3 Performance (Ludicrous) version features a more aggressive front end, sporty 20-inch wheels, and bucket-like sports seats.
Model 3 ludicrous being unveiled for an advert today being filmed for an advert today in Valencia spain @elonmusk @TeslaBoomerMama @TeslaBoomerMama @teslaownersirl @SawyerMerritt @WholeMarsBlog pic.twitter.com/VP9qH7EaTD
Witnesses who have seen the new car live also talk about aerodynamic wheels, red brake calipers, lowered suspension, and a rear spoiler. All of these attributes are typical of cars with a sporty positioning.
BREAKING: New Model 3 Performance (Ludicrous) spotted for the first time fully uncovered.
Initial noticeable differences vs LR:
• Performance seats
• Wheels (aero caps)
• Red brake calipers
• Front splitter
• Ludicrous badge on rear
• Lowered suspension
Tesla’s new Model 3 Performance (Ludicrous) electric car was caught on camera during a commercial shoot. There are currently no details about its specifications and prices.