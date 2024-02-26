News Auto 02-26-2024 at 13:19 comment views icon

First look at the new Tesla Model 3 Performance (Ludicrous)

Vadym Karpus

Several people have posted photos and videos of the new version of the Tesla Model 3 Performance (Ludicrous) electric car online. It seems that this is the first time the new model has been photographed without camouflage.

The Model 3 Performance (Ludicrous) version features a more aggressive front end, sporty 20-inch wheels, and bucket-like sports seats.

Witnesses who have seen the new car live also talk about aerodynamic wheels, red brake calipers, lowered suspension, and a rear spoiler. All of these attributes are typical of cars with a sporty positioning.

Tesla’s new Model 3 Performance (Ludicrous) electric car was caught on camera during a commercial shoot. There are currently no details about its specifications and prices.


