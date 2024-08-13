First teaser for «Monkey» based on Stephen King’s work — writer joins the script

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

It’s very easy to describe the teaser for «Monkey» Osgood Perkins, based on the story by Stephen King. In the 44-second video, the monkey makes threatening puppet movements, and Theo James, covered in blood, looks on.

«Monkey» tells the story of twin brothers Bill and Hall (both played by James) who find their father’s old toy in the attic of their childhood home. When a series of gruesome deaths begin, the brothers decide to throw the monkey away and move on with their lives. But when the mysterious deaths begin again, the brothers reunite to find a way to destroy the monkey for good before it starts killing again.

In addition to the main star Theo James, the film also features Elijah Wood, Tatiana Maslany, Laura Mannell, Christian Convery, Sarah Levy, Colin O’Brien and Rohan Campbell.

Osgood Perkins and Stephen King personally wrote the screenplay for «Monkeys». Fred Berger, Ali Jazayeri, Bryan Cavanaugh-Jones, Chris Ferguson, David Gendron, Jon Friedberg and Peter Luo are executive producing, with Dave Kaplan, Jason Kloth and Michael Clear — producing. James Wan will also serve as a producer.

«Monkey» will premiere in theaters on February 21, 2025.

Source: Variety

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.