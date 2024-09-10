First teaser of the cartoon «Nasha Fayta»: Transcarpathian comedy for adults from the creators of «Mavka»

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Animagrad studio together with Uzhhorod studio «Nasha Fayta» started working on a feature-length animated film for an adult audience and presented the first teaser of the project.

The creative producer of the project is director Antonio Lukic («My Thoughts Are Quiet», «Luxembourg, Luxembourg»).

«Nasha Fayta» — is an upcoming 2D animated film, the idea of which was inspired by the YouTube project of the same name. The plot revolves around a 30-year-old loser named Sergei Punko, who finds himself in heaven due to the mistake of the angel of death — Mickey the cat —. To return to life, the hero must find at least one person who cares about him. The search leads Serhiy to the front, to the «Chop Pirates» unit, where a story of love, friendship, war, and betrayal unfolds.

Teaser

The film is aimed at teenagers and young adults. It touches upon the themes of self-identification, the search for the meaning of life and a sense of belonging. The genre is a comedy with elements of a parable, which tells the story of the transformation of a loser into a hero.

The project’s authors, Mykhailo Karpenko, Pavlo Mandzych and Ivan Bon, are new voices in the Ukrainian film industry. The director is Kostyantyn Fedorov, and the art director is Christian Koskinen, both of whom have worked on «Mavka».

The development of the script and characters began in the spring. The German animation studio Telescop also joined the project. The producers are currently looking for funding for further production both in Ukraine and abroad.

The creators are planning a wide theatrical release in Ukraine, as well as a TV and digital platform release.

