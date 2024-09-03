Flying flamethrower: Ukrainian drone on video burns Russian occupiers as it lands

In Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian occupiers literally burned to death. In the video of the RUBPAK 108th separate TRO brigade, a drone with a thermite charge effectively burns them down along with the landing. The only thing missing is «Flight of the Valkyries».

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are constantly improving their methods of defeating Russian invaders with the help of drones. This video is really quite spectacular and reminiscent of science fiction movies. It shows an FPV drone literally burning down an enemy-held landing site.

This is the work of a drone operator of a company of attack drones «No Chance» 108th separate territorial defense brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. OSINT-era «CyberBoroshno» believe that the events are taking place near the village of Ukrainske, Zaporizhzhia region. The footage shows the use of a thermite warhead.

The termite mixture comprise made of aluminum or magnesium powder together with oxides of some metals. When ignited by a fuse, the mixture generates a huge amount of heat and heats up to 2700 °C.

Researcher DanielR notes that in the video, the drone burned a fairly large area of the landing site, then dropped the charge and flew away unharmed. The UAV seems quite large compared to the trees. It also had to carry a significant amount of munitions. Quadcopters such as the Ukrainian «Queen of Hornets» are currently capable of carrying almost 10 kg of warhead.

By Defense Express evaluate such a charge as a relatively inexpensive and very effective tool against Russian infantry. The expression «smoke out the enemy» has never been so literal. It is not known how widespread this is a way of fighting the occupiers. The publication adds that the Russians have already stolen the video and, as usual, are claiming it as their own.