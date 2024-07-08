«Focha — is a deepfake». A network of channels spreading AI videos «of Ukrainians» from the frontline is exposed on Telegram

Russian intelligence uses advanced technologies to create diplomatic fakes aimed at discrediting the Ukrainian military. Journalists from «Toronto Television» conducted an investigation that exposed a network of Telegram channels responsible for spreading this disinformation.

Deepfakes portray Ukrainian soldiers in a negative light, from mocking their comrades to insulting children. One of the most widespread is a series of videos about a fictional soldier with Down syndrome nicknamed Focha. These fakes went viral, especially in the West, where they were picked up by influential people, including American propagandist Alex Jones.

The investigation revealed three key Telegram channels: «Steppe Wind», «Private on the Frontline», and «Intelligence Officer» (later renamed «Veron»). Two of them are openly Russian, and the third is disguised as a Ukrainian resource.

Among the identified participants in this disinformation campaign:

Denis Burtik from Luhansk, probably a press officer «LPR army»;

Philip Nazarov, known as Feofan, serves in the press service of the so-called «people’s militia»;

Ivan Filiponenko, son of a high-ranking official «LPR»;

Anton Mikuzhys, another press officer of the «people’s militia».

The group, known as «Sapphire», has been operating since 2017 under the leadership of Russian officer Alexander Sazonov. The unit is headed by Ukrainian citizen Kateryna Vasilina, who was recruited by Russian military intelligence.

The use of artificial intelligence to create disinformation is becoming increasingly common. A recent report by OpenAI confirmed. The report said that Russia, China, Iran, and Israel used AI technologies to manipulate public opinion.

Source: Ain.ua