From software to hard: the Winamp player plays music and is controlled from the touch screen

Rodmg enthusiast has created a physical implementation of the retro Winamp music player based on Raspberry Pi 4 called Linamp. It can play mp3, m4a, FLAC, and other digital formats from a file system, including SMB networks. There is a playlist management, real-time display of the spectrum analyzer, track information, bitrate and sample rate, volume and balance control.

The player also plays CDs when an external drive is connected, and Linamp pulls up track information from MusicBrainz. Bluetooth playback is also available. Rodmg also plans to complete integration with Spotify.

The project author used Onshape to design the sheet metal body and front cover. He ordered the case parts along with the front frame from PCBWay.

Physical buttons were originally planned for the user interface, but due to a problem with the design and sourcing of the display, the enthusiast decided to make the entire interface touchscreen. A small ultra-wide 7.9″ touchscreen was found on Amazon.

Inside the Linamp is a Raspberry Pi 4 with a 32 GB SD card and a set of passive heat sinks. The screen is connected via HDMI and USB (for power and touch input). An Apple USB-C 3.5 mm DAC with a USB-C to USB-A adapter is used. The connectors are located on the rear panel with the help of extension cables. A printed panel with connections is inserted into the rectangular hole on the case.

The player runs on the Dietpi operating system, based on Debian, and the interface is a Qt 6 program written in C++ with Qt widgets. While the parts were being manufactured, Rodmg was developing and improving the software, using many libraries, and the programming process is described in detail in the original post on the site Hackaday.io.