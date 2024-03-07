From the SPH-WP10 to the Galaxy Ring: an infographic of all Samsung wearables released since 1999

To celebrate the Galaxy Ring’s unveiling at MWC in Barcelona last week, Samsung created an infographic with a complete history of her wearable devices.

Samsung’s journey to wearables started back in 1999 with the SPH-WP10 — the world’s first commercial watch. A year later, text input and voice dialing functions were added to the device, while the Watch Phone of 2003 already had a color OLED display.

At the same time, the real push to the smartwatch market came in 2013 with the release of the Gear. Since then, Samsung has released several versions, including the Gear S3 in 2016, which secured the company’s second place in the global wearables market in the first quarter of 2017.

Over the past two and a half decades, Samsung has continued to improve its wearables. The Galaxy Watch 6 series is the culmination of all these efforts, along with the Galaxy Fit3, and the Galaxy Buds2 Pro is the real champion of the Korean company so far.

As for the latter device — smart ring for «better health» Galaxy Ring — then it should be officially presented at the next Samsung Unpacked event, which may take place in early to mid-July in Paris (Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 will be presented there).

Samsung Vice President Hong Park noted that Galaxy Ring will monitor sleep patterns based on heart rate, movement, and breathing, and provide reports and advice to users. The company will also collect data from Natural Cycles, which already tracks menstrual cycles and ovulation through the Galaxy Watch.