Full immersion: Cooler Master reveals 57″ VA Mini-LED curved gaming monitor

For the Cooler Master GP57ZS monitor shown at Computex 2024, you’ll need a really big desktop. The curved widescreen monitor has a diagonal of 57 inches.

The giant gaming monitor, based on VA Mini-LED technology, has a resolution of 7680 x 2160 (dual 4K) and a curvature of 1000R. The display reproduces 98% of the DCI-P3 color space. Unfortunately, its characteristics such as refresh rate and connectors are not yet known.

According to the company, the mini-LED backlight with 2304 contrast zones and a wide color gamut should increase the level of immersion and help «get lost in the colorful worlds of» TechPowerUp suggests that the Cooler Master GP57ZS has the same matrix as the latest similar monitors from Samsung and Acer.

At this time, the Cooler Master GP57ZS is still in development and is a demonstration of capabilities. The company says it’s a proof of concept for several supporting technologies, such as a new custom heatsink (yes, the monitor needs cooling), a new sound system, and a new design aesthetic. It is not known when it will be available for purchase, but the website Cowcotland claims that the monitor will cost $2000.

Source: Tom`s Hardware