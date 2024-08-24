Gamescom Awards 2024: full list of winners. Monster Hunter Wilds and Little Nightmares 3 became the leaders

Best PC game — Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.
The organizers of Gamescom 2024 have announced the results of their annual award. This year, the jury determined the winners in 13 categories, including the best gameplay, visual design, and «most epic» and «most entertaining» games.
Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds became the leader of the ceremony, receiving four awards. Little Nightmares 3 also showed a great result with three wins.
Here is the full list of winners of the Gamescom 2024 Awards.
Best trailer
Monster Hunter Wilds
Best exhibition stand
Microsoft / Xbox / Bethesda / Blizzard
The best visual design
- Little Nightmares 3
- Crimson Desert
- Dune: Awakening
- Empire of the Ants
- Star Wars Outlaws
The best sound
- Little Nightmares 3
- Dune: Awakening
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Nine Sols
- Star Wars Outlaws
The best gameplay
- Frostpunk 2
- Blue Prince
- Empire of the Ants
- PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant
- The Alters
The most entertaining
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- inZoi
- Palworld
- PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant
- Star Wars Outlaws
The most epic
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Crimson Desert
- Dune: Awakening
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
The best game for PlayStation
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Little Nightmares 3
- The First Berserker: Khazan
- Unknown 9: Awakening
The best game for Xbox
- Little Nightmares 3
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Creatures of Ava
- Star Wars Outlaws The Alters
The best game for PC
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Dune Awakening
- Empire of the Ants
- Frostpunk 2 The Alters
The best mobile game:
- Genshin Impact
- Digital Animals Game
- Dungeons of Dreadlock 2 — The Dead King’s Secret
- Monster Hunter Now
- Zenless Zone Zero
The best game with social impact
- Creatures of Ava Green
- GuardiansVR
- Out & About
- REKA
- Tiny Bookshop
The most sincere
- Tavern Talk
- Creatures of Ava
- Tiny Bookshop Urban
- Jungle Woodo
As a reminder, we have collected best games from the first day of Gamescom 2024.
Source: Insider-gaming
LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.
Spelling error report
The following text will be sent to our editors: