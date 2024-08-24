Gamescom Awards 2024: full list of winners. Monster Hunter Wilds and Little Nightmares 3 became the leaders

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Best PC game — Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

The organizers of Gamescom 2024 have announced the results of their annual award. This year, the jury determined the winners in 13 categories, including the best gameplay, visual design, and «most epic» and «most entertaining» games.

Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds became the leader of the ceremony, receiving four awards. Little Nightmares 3 also showed a great result with three wins.

Here is the full list of winners of the Gamescom 2024 Awards.

Best trailer

Monster Hunter Wilds

Best exhibition stand

Microsoft / Xbox / Bethesda / Blizzard

The best visual design

Little Nightmares 3

Crimson Desert

Dune: Awakening

Empire of the Ants

Star Wars Outlaws

The best sound

Little Nightmares 3

Dune: Awakening

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Nine Sols

Star Wars Outlaws

The best gameplay

Frostpunk 2

Blue Prince

Empire of the Ants

PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant

The Alters

The most entertaining

Monster Hunter Wilds

inZoi

Palworld

PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant

Star Wars Outlaws

The most epic

Monster Hunter Wilds

Crimson Desert

Dune: Awakening

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The best game for PlayStation

Monster Hunter Wilds

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Little Nightmares 3

The First Berserker: Khazan

Unknown 9: Awakening

The best game for Xbox

Little Nightmares 3

Age of Mythology: Retold

Creatures of Ava

Star Wars Outlaws The Alters

The best game for PC

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Dune Awakening

Empire of the Ants

Frostpunk 2 The Alters

The best mobile game:

Genshin Impact

Digital Animals Game

Dungeons of Dreadlock 2 — The Dead King’s Secret

Monster Hunter Now

Zenless Zone Zero

The best game with social impact

Creatures of Ava Green

GuardiansVR

Out & About

REKA

Tiny Bookshop

The most sincere

Tavern Talk

Creatures of Ava

Tiny Bookshop Urban

Jungle Woodo

As a reminder, we have collected best games from the first day of Gamescom 2024.

Source: Insider-gaming

