Gamescom Awards 2024: full list of winners. Monster Hunter Wilds and Little Nightmares 3 became the leaders

Best PC game — Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

The organizers of Gamescom 2024 have announced the results of their annual award. This year, the jury determined the winners in 13 categories, including the best gameplay, visual design, and «most epic» and «most entertaining» games.

Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds became the leader of the ceremony, receiving four awards. Little Nightmares 3 also showed a great result with three wins.

Here is the full list of winners of the Gamescom 2024 Awards.

Best trailer

Monster Hunter Wilds

Best exhibition stand

Microsoft / Xbox / Bethesda / Blizzard

The best visual design

  • Little Nightmares 3
  • Crimson Desert
  • Dune: Awakening
  • Empire of the Ants
  • Star Wars Outlaws

The best sound

  • Little Nightmares 3
  • Dune: Awakening
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
  • Nine Sols
  • Star Wars Outlaws

The best gameplay

  • Frostpunk 2
  • Blue Prince
  • Empire of the Ants
  • PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant
  • The Alters

The most entertaining

  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • inZoi
  • Palworld
  • PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant
  • Star Wars Outlaws

The most epic

  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • Crimson Desert
  • Dune: Awakening
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws

The best game for PlayStation

  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
  • Little Nightmares 3
  • The First Berserker: Khazan
  • Unknown 9: Awakening

The best game for Xbox

  • Little Nightmares 3
  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Creatures of Ava
  • Star Wars Outlaws The Alters

The best game for PC

  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
  • Dune Awakening
  • Empire of the Ants
  • Frostpunk 2 The Alters

The best mobile game:

  • Genshin Impact
  • Digital Animals Game
  • Dungeons of Dreadlock 2 — The Dead King’s Secret
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Zenless Zone Zero

The best game with social impact

  • Creatures of Ava Green
  • GuardiansVR
  • Out & About
  • REKA
  • Tiny Bookshop

The most sincere

  • Tavern Talk
  • Creatures of Ava
  • Tiny Bookshop Urban
  • Jungle Woodo

As a reminder, we have collected best games from the first day of Gamescom 2024.

Source: Insider-gaming

