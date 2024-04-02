«Gays are controlled by Gates» and other gems: Lawsuit accuses Kanye West of racism against African-Americans, Judaism and homophobia

In a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, a former employee accused Kanye West of racism directed at African Americans and said he witnessed West’s homophobic and anti-Semitic outbursts. Trevor Phillips, who is African-American, claimed that West berated him and humiliated him in front of others — several employees noted that West treated African-American employees worse than white employees.

«During his tenure, Phillips never saw West yell at or berate a white person, but on countless occasions he saw and/or personally experienced Kanye screaming furiously at black people», — the lawsuit says.

Phillips was hired in November 2022 to work for Yeezy, West’s fashion brand, as well as Donda Academy, his private school. According to the complaint, his work included overseeing a project to grow cotton and other crops as part of a self-sustaining community development plan.

At the time, West’s career was in free fall after a series of anti-Semitic remarks on Twitter and in interviews Adidas has just turned down a lucrative deal with him. According to the lawsuit, West also made anti-Semitic tirades during Donda Academy staff meetings, including once in the presence of two children.

Phillips was present when West said things like «Jews are out to get me» and «Jews are stealing all my money», the lawsuit alleges. He also told two children present at the meeting that he wanted to shave their heads and that he planned to build a prison at the school and the children could be locked in cages, the suit claims.

Shortly after Phillips was hired, West invited him to a meeting at the Nobu Hotel in Malibu, where West allegedly praised Hitler and said he hated Jews, according to the lawsuit. He also stated that «Jews are working with Adidas to freeze my money», — the lawsuit alleges.

According to the complaint, West demanded that the hotel staff put on the movie «Batman» starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, and that he and Phillips watch the movie with zero volume. The lawsuit states that West lay on his back on the bed and simulated masturbation while the movie played and talked about orgies.

The lawsuit also quotes West as speaking ill of gay people during the meeting, saying that they are «controlled by Bill Gates, so they don’t have children to control the population». Other alleged discriminatory behavior in the weeks that followed is also mentioned, including a claim that West ordered a black security guard to shave his dreadlocks or he would be fired.

Phillips claims that in May 2023, West publicly humiliated him during a «Sunday service» at Donda Academy, which is described as a «pseudo-religious sermon where Kanye and a choir play gospel music». According to the lawsuit, West singled out Phillips and yelled at him — in front of more than 100 people — that he was «fired» and that he should «get the hell out of here».

West seemed to be unhappy with the school garden, and Phillips tried to explain that he was not responsible for it. Phillips talked to West, telling him as tears streamed down his face that he was grateful for the opportunity to work for him, the lawsuit says. In response, West cursed at him and threw a tantrum, during which he uprooted some plants.

West also threatened to punch Phillips in the face, the lawsuit says. Then he apparently changed his mind. Punching his fist in the air, imitating Mario’s celebratory dance in the Mario Bros. video game, West said he would give Phillips «another chance».

He then instructed him to drive to a farm in Fillmore, California, talk to the owner and report back to West with a recommendation on whether to buy it. According to the lawsuit, Phillips went home and burst into tears.

«His dream of working for someone he once admired was like his spirit — crushed. Although Kanye believed he was a god or a king, he was in fact an evil tyrant and despot who sought to mentally destroy and control those around him», — the lawsuit says.

Later that day, Phillips arrived at the farm, toured it, and told West of his impressions. The lawsuit says West said he would buy it and appoint Phillips. However, the next day, West wrote to him: «You’re fired anyway. You’re not at the right level».

Since then, Donda Academy has closed, although there has been talk of reopening. The lawsuit seeks to enjoin West from owning and operating the school. It also includes claims of racial discrimination, retaliation, and wrongful termination.

Source: Variety