George Martin commented on rumors of an Elden Ring film adaptation — a denial that reads like a confession

George Martin commented on the rumors about a possible film adaptation of the Elden Ring game in a somewhat strange way. В post in his «Not A Blog» (Not A Blog), which he dedicated to this year’s Nebula winners, he recalled his own prize last year for Elden Ring.

In May 2023 Hidetaka Miyazaki and George Martin received the award for the Elden Ring game script. «I created the world for this project. Everything else was done by Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team. We were both awarded» cups. However, Martin was not present at the award ceremony, and, as he says, the cup was alone and went to Japan.

The writer received his version of the cup only on June 22 this year. He once again thanked the SFWA and From Software awards committee.

«Oh, and as for those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or TV series based on ELDEN RING… I have nothing to say. Not a word, no, nothing, I don’t know anything, you’ve never heard a word from me, mom, mom, mom. What kind of rumors?».

The commentary is quite strange, artistic and emotional for a simple denial. In it, George Martin seems to be performing a mini-play in which he says to someone «you haven’t heard a word from me». This is usually a way to persuade someone not to confess. However, such a comment does not contain any specific information, but only fuels intrigue.

Earlier, Hidetaka Miyazaki admitted that he was thinking about the film adaptation Elden Ring. However, there seem to be no concrete plans for it.

«I see no reason to object to another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring, for example in a movie format. But I don’t think that I or FromSoftware have the knowledge and skills to produce something on another medium. So that’s where a very strong partner will come into play,» Miyazaki said.

He also confirmed his interest in the game’s screen adaptation, but did not specify whose interest he was talking about or whether he had received any specific offers.