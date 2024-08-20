George Martin reveals the only change he wants to make to «A Song of Ice and Fire»

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

It remains to wait for Martin to say: «The book is close».

George Martin, the creator of the world-famous A Song of Ice and Fire saga, revealed his most cherished wish for a book series during a speech at Oxford Writers’ House.

When asked what he would change about his works if he had the opportunity, Martin replied: «I would finish them». This frank statement drew a standing ovation from the audience.

The writer shared his thoughts on the advantages of self-publishing, which frees authors from the pressure of deadlines. At the same time, he expressed regret that he could not finish the saga earlier:

«I really wish I had completed it many years ago… this is the main thing I would change».

Fans of A Song of Ice and Fire have been waiting for the sequel for over a decade. The last volume of the series, «A Dance of Dragons», was released in July 2011. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the sixth book, «Winds of Winter».

Martin rarely shares news about his writing progress. Last year in July, he denied rumors about the imminent release of the book, confirming that the work was still in progress. In November, the writer admitted that he faced difficulties in the process of creating and did not write no new pages since December 2022.

The interest in ending the saga intensified after an ambiguous ending TV adaptation «Game of Thrones». Martin has previously stated that the book ending will be significantly different from the series. He also hinted at new discoveries related to dragons, but kept other plot details secret.

