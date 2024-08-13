Kit Harington has admitted that the finale of «Game of Thrones» was a mistake: «We’re just f-ing tired»

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The final episode of «Game of Thrones» was released 5 years ago, but the controversy over it hasn’t died down to this day.

The fact is that at the time of filming the last two seasons, the series had already passed the events of George Martin’s original novel, so the showrunners were left without source material and tried to complete a number of storylines on their own (some of which were eventually criticized by the audience). Currently, the final episode has the lowest rating in the show’s history, rivaled only by end of the second season «House of Dragon».

У in a new interview Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow, admitted that the creators made a mistake and were in a hurry, but it was all due to fatigue «:

«We were tired as hell and couldn’t go on. I understand that some people think we were in a hurry, and I can agree with them. But I’m not sure there was any alternative. I look at myself in the last season and see how exhausted I was».

The actor added that everyone is entitled to their own opinion on the controversial ending of Game of Thrones «:

«I think that mistakes were made in the story, perhaps at the end. Several interesting options, unfortunately, did not work».

The showrunners themselves, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, have previously stated that expected a better reaction from the audience.

Jon Snow was one of those characters who had a chance to continue the story, but this year Harington announced that his personal series canceled «due to lack of source material»:

«We spent several years developing it. In the end, I stepped back and said that if we continue, we might get a bad result. And that’s the last thing we want».

«Game of Thrones» has already received a prequel with the series «House of the Dragon», but George Martin announced 7 projects in the universe at once: in particular«10,000 ships», the story of Aegon the Conquerorі «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms». The writer has little information about «Winds of Winter» (a novel that is 10 years late) — last year in November, he claimed to have written 1100 pages, but he never announced the final release date.

