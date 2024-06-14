German HIMARS — Rheinmetall to present GMARS MLRS at Eurosatory 2024

German concern Rheinmetall and Pentagon supplier Lockheed Martin are preparing to present the German equivalent of HIMARS — GMARS, a global mobile artillery missile system, at Eurosatory 2024. GMARS offers accurate and cost-effective fire support over hundreds of kilometers.

The GMARS system is a versatile multiple launch rocket system with two missile containers. The system was developed in response to the growing demand for long-range rocket artillery. The cooperation project between Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin, which began in 2023, is ready to deliver the result.

Advantages of GMARS

High maneuverability, ability to launch volleys on the move

Roomy cabin for three crew members

Quick installation without mounting hardware

Fast reboot in any weather conditions

Inertial navigation and GPS support for short and long distances

Support for time-based targeting planning

Compatible components with M270 / HIMARS and HX mobile platforms

Rheinmetall 8×8 chassis capable of covering long distances, similar to the HX family in service with the German army

The launcher is compatible with all HIMARS and M270 ammunition, including ATACMS missiles and their more modern and longer-range successor, the PrSM. GMARS is also developing a low-cost 22-km missile and a 370+ km surface-to-air missile.

Characteristics of the launcher

Dimensions — 9.8 x 2.5 x 3.9 m

Weight without ammunition — 31 140 kg

Maximum weight — up to 40 tons

Speed — up to 100 km/h

Operating range — 700 km

At Eurosatory 2024, Rheinmetall also plans to present the Skyranger 35 air defense tower on the Leopard 2 chassis, as well as the Lynx KF41 Skyranger 30 air defense system and the Boxer Skyranger 30 wheeled air defense tank. also expected is the Digitalized Brigade communication system, including the Gladius 2.0 soldier system and the Tactical Core interaction platform; the Natter family of weapon stations, Hero LM weapon systems, the Dual Eimos 81-mm mortar combat system, systems for protecting military equipment from air threats, and various transportation platforms. Eurosatory 2024 will be held from June 17 to 21, 2024 in Paris.

Source: Rheinmetall