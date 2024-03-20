Getty Images has discovered another edited photo of the British Royal Family — with the late Elizabeth II

A week ago, Kate Middleton was caught editing a family photo in a poor way, and now Getty Images has revealed another «enhanced» image of the royal family, featuring the late Elizabeth II.

The 2022 image shows the Queen surrounded by her grandchildren and some details suggest that it has been edited. CNN publication found at least 19 inaccuracies in the photo — including in clothing, hair strands, and lighting.

Agencies such as Getty Images allow only minimal photo editing to avoid spreading disinformation, so the image of the British Royal Family does not meet the requirements and is marked as «digitally enhanced».

After Christmas, the Princess of Wales rarely appeared in public, citing abdominal surgery. At the same time, her absence spawned several conspiracy theories, including speculation about William’s infidelity. Eventually, Kate posted a photo with her children on social media, which caused even more rumors because it was edited. The Associated Press and other news agencies have removed the photo.