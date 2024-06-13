Gigabyte introduces Aorus Gen5 14000 SSD for M.2 PCIe 5.0 — up to 14,500 MB/s, 3D-TLC NAND, built-in DDR4 cache

Gigabyte has released one of the fastest SSDs, the Aorus Gen5 14000, with 3D-TLC NAND flash memory. According to the manufacturer, the Aorus Gen5 14000 SSD has a 99% performance boost compared to PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

The drive features Phison’s latest 12nm PS5026-E26 controller and 232-layer memory. The drive is capable of sequential read speeds of up to 14,500MB/s and 12,700MB/s sequential write speeds. The high speed is supported by the built-in DDR4 cache.

Thanks to the optimization of direct recording, the Aorus Gen5 14000 should demonstrate stability along with high performance. AES-256 encryption and TRIM, SMART and ECC technologies will ensure the integrity and security of the information.

The SSD supports Gigabyte’s in-app monitoring, which displays real-time drive parameters and allows you to monitor SSD performance, temperature, and stability. To get the most out of the Aorus Gen5 14000, PCIe 5.0 motherboards with an M.2 heatsink are required. Gigabyte recommends its own X670E Aorus Pro X and Z790 Aorus Master X motherboards.

