GIGABYTE offers gaming OLED monitors in Ukraine: diagonal from 27 to 49 inches and a price of 55 thousand UAH for the top model

GIGABYTE has announced the launch of new OLED gaming monitors in Ukraine: Aorus CO49DQ, FO32U2P, FO32U2, and FO27Q3.

The GIGABYTE Aorus CO49DQ has a 49-inch OLED panel with an aspect ratio of 32:9. Thus, the image area of this model is equal to two 27-inch monitors (with a 16:9 aspect ratio), but in this case the image is completely seamless. The monitor can simultaneously display a picture from a computer and a smartphone or tablet or laptop.

The GIGABYTE Aorus CO49DQ has a 5120×1440 pixel panel with a 0.03ms response time. The panel also provides 10-bit color reproduction and 99% DCI-P3 space coverage. Additionally, it supports 144Hz refresh rate with FreeSync Premium Pro, DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, 400 cd/m² peak brightness, and factory calibration (Delta E < 2) with an individual calibration certificate.

The GIGABYTE Aorus CO49DQ monitor is already available in Ukraine at a price starting at UAH 55 thousand.

The GIGABYTE Aorus FO32U2P and FO32U2 displays are equipped with 31.5-inch OLED panels with a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels). These models support a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a response time of 0.03 ms. The new models also support FreeSync Premium Pro and offer a contrast ratio of 1500000:1. The devices have a 10-bit panel that can cover 99% of the DCI-P3 color space. The difference between the FO32U2P and FO32U2 models is that the former supports Daisy Chain, which means connecting multiple monitors to each other via DisplayPort inputs and outputs, and each monitor can display a separate image.

The GIGABYTE Aorus FO27Q3 27-inch monitor has a 2.5K resolution (2560×1440 pixels) and a 360Hz refresh rate. It also has a 10-bit panel with 99% DCI-P3 coverage, support for FreeSync Premium Pro frame synchronization, and DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification. The monitor is factory calibrated: each display receives an individual certificate confirming that the ΔE value is less than 2.

GIGABYTE Aorus FO32U2P, FO32U2 and FO27Q3 monitors will be available in Ukraine in the second quarter of 2024.