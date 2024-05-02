The e-cabinet of persons liable for military service will be launched on May 18 — through applications in the App Store and Google Play Market

On the air of «Radio Liberty», Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chornohorenko said that electronic office of a person liable for military service will be launched on May 18. Ukrainians will be able to report their data without visiting the TCC via an Android or iPhone application.

The application for persons liable for military service will be available for installation on a smartphone in the Play Market and App Store. In a few minutes after authorization, it will become clear whether the state has all the necessary information to register the person liable for military service.

During the setup process, the program asks for the phone number, e-mail and actual address of residence. The application will access the «Oberig» database, so you can see what the military authorities know about the person. The TCC may receive an additional request for data clarification. Citizens of Ukraine abroad will also be able to use the e-cabinet. The Ministry of Defense expects this particular service to be popular.

But the app is not yet ready, and the development team is working in emergency mode. However, Kateryna Chornohorenko is confident that by May 18, when the new mobilization laweverything will be ready. As a reminder, after this date, men aged 18 to 60 will have 60 days to update their data in the TCC.