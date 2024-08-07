Goldfish defeated the most difficult boss of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

The Games section is published with the support of ?

What are your excuses for not being able to complete the game?

Tortelini, the goldfish by content creator Eric Morino, known as PointCrow, has impressed the gaming community with his achievement in Elden Ring. Thanks to a unique control system, the fish was able to defeat Promised Consort Radahn, the final boss of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion pack.

Morino developed a special setup that allows Tortelina to control the game while swimming in the aquarium. Depending on the fish’s position, the system reads commands as button presses on a gamepad. This approach allowed Tortelini not only to play, but also to achieve significant success in a complex game.

Broadcasting The boss battle lasted over eight hours on Twitch. Before the battle began, Morino applied several character boosts, using the Wondrous Physick bottle and the Golden Vow spell. After that, he handed over control to his aquatic assistant.

Tortelini demonstrated impressive tactics by using the dual weapon Great Stars, which causes enemies to bleed. The fish also applied healing in time, which was the key to victory. When the boss was dealt the final blow, Morino exclaimed with joy: «That’s my goldfish! We did it!»

It is worth noting that experiments with fish playing video games sometimes lead to unpredictable consequences. Last year, during a similar stream with Pokemon Violet fish accidentally got into the Nintendo eShop and made a 500 yen purchase using the owner’s credit card information. Fortunately, Tortelini avoided such incidents by focusing solely on the game.

Source: Gamesradar

