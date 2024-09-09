Google has blocked Russia – It is no longer possible to create a new account with a Russian phone number

Last month, the so-called authorities of Russia began to restrict the normal operation of YouTube video hosting on the territory of this entity. Google’s response was not long in coming. In a few days the end of YouTube and website monetization has come for Russiansas Google AdSense began deactivating Russian accounts. Now Google has gone even further and restricted the ability to create new accounts for Russians.

Russian so-called media complainhas announced that as of today, Internet users cannot complete the registration of a Google account by activating it with a Russian phone number.

When you try to register a Google account, the system prompts you to complete almost all the steps: choose a name, gender and date of birth, come up with an email name and password. However, it fails to verify the Russian mobile number, since «cannot be used to verify».

Using VPN services to try to bypass the restriction does not solve the problem.

Some services that have left Russia have also removed the ability to verify an account using a Russian number. In some cases, the option to select the +7 area code disappeared. Google still has this option, but it doesn’t allow you to actually use this number. What unfortunate news..