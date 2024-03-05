Google has «definitely messed up» Gemini image generation ─ Sergey Brin, co-founder of the company

Google co-founder Sergey Brin met with entrepreneurs at AGI House, where developers were testing the Google Gemini artificial intelligence model.

Answering questions, Brin discussed the impact of AI on search and how Google can maintain its leadership position in its core market as AI continues to evolve. He also commented on last month’s erroneous launch of Google’s image generator, which the company temporarily restricted after users discovered historical inaccuracies and questionable answers.

«We definitely messed up the image generation,» Brin said on Saturday. «I think it was mostly due to sloppy testing. It certainly upset a lot of people for good reason».

Sergei Brin, 50, also told a group of AI enthusiasts that he came back from retirement «because the trajectory of AI is so exciting».

Brin co-founded Google with Larry Page in 1998. He resigned as president of Alphabet in 2019 although he remains a board member and major shareholder with a stake in the company worth about $100 billion. He returned to the company to help strengthen Google’s position in the hyper-competitive AI market.

Regarding recent issues with Gemini that led to false image results, Brin said the company is not entirely sure why the responses have a leftward slant in a political sense.

«We haven’t fully understood why it leans to the left in many cases» but «that’s not our intention», — he said.

The company has recently improved accuracy by 80% in certain internal tests, Brin added. At the same time, he agrees that AI sometimes doesn’t work quite right. According to him, hallucinations or false answers to user requests are still a «big problem».

Source: cnbc