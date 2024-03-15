Google I/O 2024 conference will be held on May 14

Google has announced the date of this year’s I/O conference. The event is scheduled for May 14 in Mountain View.

Twist, turn, and teleport your way to solve the Google I/O puzzle and help reveal the 2024 dates. Just remember, never slow your roll! #io24puzzlehttps://t.co/BSXTPkaEMb pic.twitter.com/mlAhRYgRpO — Google for Developers (@googledevs) March 14, 2024

The announcement of the event date was accompanied by a riddle. The company asked people to complete a logic puzzle. When enough people completed all 15 levels and delivered the ball to its destination again and again, Google announced when I/O would take place. This year, the event will be a one-day event again.

Although I/O is a conference for developers, it always offers a lot of interesting things for consumers as well. The keynote will likely provide previews of some upcoming Pixel and Android features. We will probably also learn about Google’s next steps in the rapidly changing artificial intelligence space. We can also expect other interesting announcements related to the search giant’s relationships and services.

Source: Engadget