Google introduces Pixel Studio — an offline image generator for Pixel 9 smartphones

Google has announced Pixel Studio, a new AI-powered image creation app that will work offline on Pixel 9 smartphones.

Pixel Studio uses text queries to generate images. In addition to basic image creation, the app offers editing tools that allow you to change the position of objects or remove them from the frame. Depending on the request, the program can also offer different artistic styles, such as cinematic or anime.

Unlike many popular AI-based image generators that require an expensive monthly subscription, Pixel Studio will not require any additional payment after purchasing a Pixel 9 smartphone. It is not yet known whether the app will be available for older Pixel models.

Pixel Studio is based on Google’s proprietary Imagen 3 model. This technology, similar to Midjourney and other image generators, uses machine learning to transform text queries into visual images.

It is worth noting that even the new Tensor G4 processor in Pixel 9 smartphones cannot match the power of specialized artificial intelligence hardware in the cloud. Therefore, Pixel Studio probably uses a smaller version of Imagen 3, just as Gemini Nano is a simplified version of larger models.

For higher quality results, users can still use the Gemini overlay on a mobile device and ask the chatbot to generate an image. This feature is available on all devices but requires an internet connection.

Google also announced improvements to Gemini overlay, which allows you to drag and drop AI-generated images directly into emails or chats.

The announcement of Pixel Studio came shortly after Apple introduced its own image generator for the iPhone called Image Playground. This application is expected to appear along with other Apple Intelligence features that will compete with various aspects of Google Gemini.

Source: Androidauthority