Google launches Gemini Code Assist — another competitor to GitHub’s Copilot

On Tuesday, at its Cloud Next conference, Google unveiled Gemini Code Assist — an AI coding assistant previously announced as Duet AI.

Gemini Code Assist was announced at the Cloud Next conference, reports Techcrunch.

Duet AI became publicly available at the end of 2023. But now Google has moved the service from the Codey model to Gemini.

Code Assist will be available via VS Code and JetBrains plugins.

It is reported that due to a number of nuances, Code Assist will be a direct competitor to GitHub’s Copilot Enterprise.

Among them — support for Gemini 1.5 Pro, which has a window with millions of tokens, allowing you to get more context than your competitors.

This allows you to get more accurate code suggestions, as well as change large code fragments.

Like GitHub Enterprise, Code Assist can also be fine-tuned based on a company’s internal code base.

«Customizing the code with RAG with Gemini Code Assist has greatly improved the quality of Gemini’s help for our developers in terms of code completion and generation,» says Kai Du, Director of Development at turing.

This feature is currently in preview.