Google Pixel 9 — first look at the new weather app

Google is creating a new, standalone weather app for the upcoming Pixel 9 smartphones. It features an even more minimalist look and feel to the latest Android OS.

Last year, the company also launched a complete redesign of the existing weather section of the Google app, which makes the launch of another weather app even more unexpected. However, this isn’t the first time Google has acted on the principle of «more apps with the same functionality».

The new app will be part of the existing Pixel Weather, which was previously only used to provide weather information on the watch. Although the app will initially be available only on the Pixel 9 pre-installed), it will eventually make its way to other Pixel phones.

Website Android Authority exclusively received a working version of the program, which is likely to differ from the final version. But the app seems to be complete and allows you to get an idea of the new product.

The minimalism of the program is striking at the first launch. The background is a simple gradient that runs from the top to the bottom of the screen and changes color according to the weather conditions. The largest element is the current temperature value with an icon that displays weather conditions instead of a degree symbol.

Below the temperature are familiar cards with information: hourly and 10-day forecasts, humidity, sunrise and sunset, wind, visibility, UV index, and pressure. Interestingly, the cards can be moved by holding them down.

Clicking on the 10-day forecast opens a similar widget-based user interface, although with fewer elements and non-adjustable cards.

The location screen is as simple as ever, but focuses a little more on current weather and temperature than the old design.

The disadvantage of the new program seems to be the lack of any animation (at least in this incomplete version). The existing weather program has few animations.