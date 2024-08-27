GTA: Tokyo — an ambitious Rockstar project that never saw the light of day

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Rockstar Games considered creating a sequel to GTA 3, which was supposed to take place in Tokyo, but ultimately decided to stick to familiar locations.

This information came to light thanks to the publication TimeExtension, which turned to an anonymous source, a former Rockstar employee, to confirm the findings of the dataminers.

The idea of developing GTA in Tokyo came about after Rockstar co-founder Sam Gauser’s frequent visits to Japan during the GTA 3 advertising campaign. Tokyo seemed to be an interesting and exciting city for a new game in the series, which could give it a fresh start.

However, the project faced a number of obstacles. Logistics and cultural sensitivities were the main problems. The development team would have to spend a long time in Tokyo to map the city in detail. In addition, there were difficulties with adapting the satire characteristic of the series to Japanese realities and creating an appropriate narrative.

In the end, Rockstar decided to stick to the tried and true path. Instead of experimenting with a new location, the company focused on the development of the cities already familiar to players, presented in the first part of Grand Theft Auto. This decision led to the creation of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in 2004, which became one of the best games in history.

Despite the fact that the idea of GTA in Tokyo never materialized, it still arouses interest among fans of the series. Although there is a successful series of Yakuza, which showcases the open world of Tokyo, it differs significantly from GTA in terms of style and gameplay. Perhaps in the future, Rockstar will decide to create a GTA with an Asian flavor.

Grand Theft Auto 3 was released in 2001. This game was revolutionary for the GTA series and the entire gaming industry. GTA 3 brought the franchise to the 3D world. The action took place in Liberty City, a city modeled after New York. The game set new standards for open-world projects. It gave players unprecedented freedom of action, an interesting storyline, and a satirical look at American culture. The success of GTA 3 strengthened Rockstar Games’ position among the leading developers and determined the future of the series for years to come.

