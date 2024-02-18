Hackers hacked into one of the divisions of the «Kalashnikov» concern and published data on missiles

Hackers from the Head Mare group got into the servers of the Russian military company NGO @High Precision Systems and Technologies”, part of the “Kalashnikov” concern, and posted a lot of documentation online. In particular, it includes descriptions of two types of missiles.

They also published information about the responsible personnel and their activities, floor plans, and much more. The hackers note that despite the company’s extensive cybersecurity efforts, which are mentioned in the documentation, they were able to hack without any difficulties.

1/7 Head Marais visited the NGO «High Precision Systems and Technologies» from the city of @Izh_govthat he squeezed out #kalashnikov. We have at our disposal classified weapons documentation and information on employees and suppliers pic.twitter.com/eulsgZvpDV — Head Mare (@head_mare) February 17, 2024

One of the «declassified» missiles was the new hypersonic «Gvozdika». This is a target missile that is being developed to train Russian air defense against similar targets. Drawings and a 3D model of the missile, its characteristics, test results of specific components, and information about the participants in the development have been published.

The hackers obtained data on the production and testing of the 9M333 guided anti-aircraft missile component. These missiles are used as ammunition for the 9K35M4 «Strela-10M4» air defense system and have infrared homing.

The missile was developed over a period of about 40 years, but it went into mass production only at the end of 2020.

The hackers reported the hack on X Twitter, where they emphasized the company’s poor cyber defense and reporting of flaws in the missile design. The full set of documentation is available at the link.