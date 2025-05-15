HBO has postponed «The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» to 2026 — the series was supposed to be released this fall

The new prequel «Game of Thrones», the series «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms», will be released in early 2026 — earlier release planned for the fall of 2025.

According to VarietyIn the trailer for the series, which was shown at the WBD presentation for advertisers, the premiere date was 2026, and later HBO head Casey Bloys clarified that it was winter.

«The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» — is a television adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s stories about the adventures of Knight Duncan the High (Peter Claffey) and his young squire Egg (Dexter Saul Ansel). The series is set approximately 100 years before the events of «Game of Thrones» and 100 years after the events of «Dragon’s Den». Dunk and Egg’s journey will take them to a competition where they will meet members of the Targaryen dynasty, including Aeryon (Finn Bennett), Baelor (Bertie Carvel) and Maekar (Sam Spruell), as well as a knight named Merry Storm/Lyonel Baratheon (Daniel Ings) and the puppet maker Tansel (Tenzin Crawford).

«A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two heroes roamed Westeros… a young, naive, but brave knight, Ser Duncan the High, and his young squire Egg. The action takes place in an era when the Targaryen family still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet faded from the memory of the living. Great destinies, powerful enemies and dangerous adventures await these incredible friends», — from the official synopsis.

The series is being developed by the creative team of «Dragon House» — including writers Martin and Ira Parker and showrunner Ryan Condal. Three of the six episodes were directed by Sarah Adina Smith («Chemistry Lessons»), and the rest were written by Owen Harris («Black Mirror»).

For now, we have showed only a short teaser and several images of «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms», but Martin himself had previously stated that watched all the episodes and praised them for the perfect cast and fidelity to the source material.

«It’s as close an adaptation as a reasonable person could hope for (and you all know how incredibly reasonable I am on this particular issue)», — he wrote in his blog, where he also previously shared footage from the filming.

Earlier it became known that the series plan three seasons — while the second one is already in developmentand each of the episodes of the first cost $10 million (although battles are promised at the «Game of Thrones» level).

We would like to remind you that HBO is working on the third season «House of Dragon», as well asis developing a series about Aegon the Conqueror, the script for which is written by the author of «Batman» Matson Tomlin. We also know about plans for series «10 000 ships»but the direct prequel about Jon Snow was canceled «due to lack of source material» (although laterhinted that they might return to the idea). Last year, in November, it became known that afeature film «Game of Thrones».