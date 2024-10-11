«Knight of the Seven Kingdoms»: George Martin shares his impressions of the first episode of the «Game of Thrones» prequel (+ footage from the set)

In his blog George Martin shared his impressions of the «rough cut» first episode of the series «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms».

«The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» is based on George Martin’s series of novels «The Tales of Dunk and Egg», and will take place a century before the events of «Game of Thrones». Earlier, the writer visited the set and praised the scenery:

«I was nervous going to the set. “The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a smaller series than Game of Thrones or Dragon’s Den with a more modest budget, but I wanted it to be great. 90% of the events take place in a field surrounded by tents, and there were no huge sets like in the previous films. However, everything – the costumes, the heraldry, the battles – had to look fake or cheap. When I got there and saw what the team had built, I was happy».

Martin also noted the selection of actors — in the last post he noted that «Dunk and Egg — «as if they came from the pages of his books» and had «perfect chemistry». Now the writer says he has watched «a draft» of the first episode:

«A few weeks after I returned home, I saw the rough cut of the first episode. I loved it. I can’t wait to see more».

In addition, Martin released several photos from the set, where you can see Peter Claffey as Dunk and other actors, as well as some of the scenery:

In addition to Cleffey, the cast includes Dexter Son Ansel (Egg), Finn Bennett (Aeryon Targaryen), Bertie Carvel (Baelor Targaryen), Tanzin Crawford (Tansell), Daniel Ings (Lionel Baratheon) and Sam Spruell (Maekar Targaryen).

Interestingly, the creators of the series still can’t decide on the official title and choose between «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» and «The Boundary Knight». The premiere is scheduled for 2025, while Martin himself clarifies that he hopes to release the first episodes in the spring.

We would like to remind you that HBO is developing a series about Aegon the Conqueror, the script for which is written by the author «Batman» Matson Tomlin, also known to be planned for series «10 000 ships». As for the direct prequel about Jon Snow, it was canceled «due to lack of source material».