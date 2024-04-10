-1 spinoff «Game of Thrones». HBO has stopped developing a series about Jon Snow

The series has faced problems due to «lack of source material» — like the last seasons of «Game of Thrones».

Although the main series ended in 2019, the fantasy franchise continues with several sequels and prequels. In 2022, it was announced that an additional series was being developed to follow Jon Snow — but now the lead actor, Kit Harington, has announced that HBO has stopped planning the project.

«Actually, I didn’t want it to be known that a series was being developed because people start making different theories, either with love or hate for the idea,» Harington said in an interview Screen Rant. «The series is not currently in development. We couldn’t find the right story. Perhaps in the future we will return to the idea, but for now it is firmly stuck on the shelf».

The creators of Game of Thrones faced a similar problem when developing the last seasons — by the time the 7th and 8th seasons came out, the series had already surpassed the events of Martin’s original novel, so showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had no source material and tried to complete a number of storylines on their own (including the confrontation with the Night King and the election of a new ruler of Westeros).

In a recent interview, Benioff and Weiss stated that hoped to get a better reaction to the show’s finale.

As for the Jon Snow series, it has never actually received official confirmation from HBO, unlike other spinoffs. In June the second season will be released «House of Dragon»Also this year, the development «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» — a series based on the novels about the Knight Dunk (Sir Duncan the High — later Lord Commander of the Kingsguard) and his squire Egg (later King Aegon V Targaryen).

HBO is also collaborating with «Batman» writer Matson Tomlin to create the series about Aegon «the Conqueror» Targaryen (the events will take place about 130 years before most of the events of «House of the Dragon», i.e. almost 300 years before the events of the original series «Game of Thrones»).