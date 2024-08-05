A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms — first teaser of the new spinoff Game of Thrones with Peter Claffey as Knight Dunk

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The series will take place a century before the events of «Game of Thrones» and will adapt George R.R. Martin’s stories about the adventures of Dunk (Ser Duncan the High, the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard) and his squire Egg (later King Aegon V Targaryen).

Max streaming service has released video announcement with seriesthat will debut in 2025 and 2026 and, among other things, showed the first teasers of the second season of The Last Of Us and a new series called «A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms». A few seconds of the video of the next spinoff «Game of Thrones» allow us to take a closer look at the character of Peter Claffey (Dunk) and also show some familiar scenery.

Meet Dunk and Egg. A sneak peek of the @HBO Original Series #AKnightOfTheSevenKingdoms, coming in 2025 to Max. pic.twitter.com/n3GrJShydY — Max (@StreamOnMax) August 5, 2024

Egg will be played by Dexter Son Ansel, and the rest of the announced cast includes: Finn Bennett (Aeryon Targaryen), Bertie Carvel (Baelor Targaryen), Tanzin Crawford (Tansell), Daniel Ings (Lionel Baratheon) and Sam Spruell (Maekar Targaryen).

Three of the six episodes will be directed by Sarah Adina Smith («Chemistry Lessons») and the rest by Owen Harris («Black Mirror»). The script was written by Martin and Ira Parker («The Sympathizer», «Dragon’s Den»), with Ryan Condall («Dragon’s Den») joining as executive producer.

The first season of «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» will take place approximately 100 years before the events of «Game of Thrones» and 100 years after the events of «Dragon’s Den». Dunk and Egg, traveling through Westeros, will arrive at a competition where they will meet several members of the Targaryen dynasty.

«Centuries before the events of «Game of Thrones» two heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naive, but brave knight, Ser Duncan the High, and his squire, Egg. The action takes place in an era when the Targaryen family still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet faded from the memory of the living. Great destinies, powerful enemies, and dangerous feats await these incredible friends», — from the official synopsis.

«Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» will debut on Max in 2025 (no exact date yet).

Earlier, George R.R. Martin confirmed that seven shows from the «Game of Thrones universe are in development at once. Of those known at the moment: «10,000 ships» and the series about Aegon the Conqueror.

Max is currently broadcasting the second season of the series «Dragon House» — and the last episode was released yesterday (it is also available in Ukrainian on Megogo).

