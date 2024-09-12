«As if stepped off the pages of a book»: George Martin praises the series «The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» — the upcoming prequel «Game of Thrones»

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

George Martin has often expressed disagreement with television adaptations of his works, but he believes that the series «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» is moving in the right direction.

Commentary The Hollywood Reporter Martin said he had visited the series’ set in Ireland and praised the casting:

«I liked what I saw. The cast is great, and the main characters — Dunk and Egg — look like they came from the pages of my book. My readers will love them. And, of course, the showrunner does a great job».

The praise from Martin stands out especially against the backdrop of his recent words about «Dragon House» — he sharply criticized the series for some «toxic changes»that can disrupt the logic of the following seasons (However, he later deleted his post). Earlier, the writer also stated that book adaptations are coming out «are worse than the original in 999 out of 1000 cases».

The «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» series is based on the «The Dunk and Egg Story» series of novels and will take place a century before the events of «Game of Thrones». So far, HBO has released a few seconds teaser where you can see Peter Claffey in the role of Dunk.

«Centuries before the events of «Game of Thrones» two heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naive, but brave knight, Ser Duncan the High, and his squire, Egg. The action takes place in an era when the Targaryen family still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet faded from the memory of the living. Great destinies, powerful enemies, and dangerous feats await these incredible friends», — from the official synopsis.

As for the rest of the cast, Egg will be played by Dexter Son of Ansel, with Finn Bennett (Aeryon Targaryen), Bertie Carvel (Balor Targaryen), Tanzin Crawford (Tansell), Daniel Ings (Lionel Baratheon) and Sam Spruell (Maekar Targaryen) also involved.

Three of the six episodes will be directed by Sarah Adina Smith («Chemistry Lessons») and the rest by Owen Harris («Black Mirror»). The script was written by Martin and Ira Parker («The Sympathizer», «Dragon’s Den»), with Ryan Condall («Dragon’s Den») joining as executive producer.

«Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» will debut on Max on June 15, 2025.

HBO is also currently is developing a series about Aegon the Conqueror, the script for which is being written by the author «Batman» Matson Tomlin (who, by the way, consults with Martin in detail and promised that write history with respect for the original).

In total, seven shows from the universe of «Game of Thrones» — are in development, in addition to the above-mentioned ones series «10 000 ships». As for the direct prequel about Jon Snow, it was canceled «due to lack of source material».

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.