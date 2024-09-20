«Hello, I have an iPhone»: Siri now suggests calling exes — and you’ll never guess why

Recently, screenshots with strange suggestions from Siri, which suddenly began demanding that iPhone owners call… their exes, have been circulating on social media.

«This just happened to me. We haven’t talked, she lives hundreds of miles away. I accidentally accepted the offer and threw up», — wrote is one of the users in the r/iPhone subreddit.

Similar reports appeared in the on other forums:

«I was just tapping my iPhone 13 Pro Max, and suddenly Siri suggested that I contact my ex. The thing is, we’re not in contact now, and there were no similar suggestions for other contacts».

The same is written in support requests with questions — how to disable the feature? However, Apple has left them unanswered so far

What’s the problem? The thing is, last year Apple added a new security feature called «Check In», which allows you to notify selected contacts that you’ve finally arrived somewhere. But one of the updates made Siri automatically suggest random people, including exes, to check in with, whereas previously the option had to be activated manually.

In fact, most of the suggestions are justified: a spouse, parents, etc. are suggested for checking in. And it seemed that the choice was due to the frequency of communication or being in emergency contacts, but no:

«My mom was not my emergency contact,» The Verge reporter Kylie Robinson told Business Insider. «I send her messages, but that’s probably not the most active communication?».

Robinson is still puzzled as to why she receives offers to text her mom at 1:30 am.

In fact, it’s quite easy to disable this feature: just deactivate «Siri Suggestions» in Messages and Maps, but there is a downside that will deprive you of other useful options of the smart assistant.

Source: Business Insider