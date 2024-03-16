PlayStation 5 Pro specs leak — tangible performance boost, Christmas release

Website Insider Gaming confirms from its own sources that the PlayStation 5 Pro specifications, which were previously leaked to the Internet via the YouTube channel Moore’s Law is Dead, are a real leak, despite the channel’s criticism, and the release of the PlayStation 5 Pro is focused on the Christmas holidays of 2024.

Insider Gaming’s anonymous sources can confirm that the leak comes from the PlayStation developer portal. The documentation was sent to a large number of third-party developers this week.

Earlier it was known that PS5 Pro is codenamed Trinity and will be aimed at better and more stable FPS in 4K resolution, will have a new «performance mode» for 8K resolution, and accelerated ray tracing. In addition, it was reported that the Trinity GPU will have 30 graphics units and 18000 MTS of memory bandwidth.

So, the new round confirmed:

Up to 45% faster rendering than PS5

2-3 times faster ray tracing (x4 in some cases)

Productivity 33.5 Teraflops.

PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling) scaling technology

Support for resolutions up to 8K in a future version of the SDK

Proprietary machine learning architecture

An artificial intelligence accelerator that supports 300 Tops of 8-bit computing and 67 Tflops of 16-bit floating point computing.

Insider Gaming, which has also been granted access to the documentation from the developer portal, provided that it does not become public, can also confirm that developer kits are available to close circle studios from September 2023, third-party studios from January 2024 or spring 2024. Later, they will receive test kits that will be identical to the final product.