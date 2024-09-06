Honor Watch 5 smartwatch has a larger display and up to 15 days of battery life

Honor has announced a new smartwatch, Honor Watch 5, which replaces last year’s Honor Watch 4. The new product has a larger and brighter screen, improved battery life, and more accurate health tracking.

Honor Watch 5 has a rectangular 1.85-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 450 x 390 pixels and a maximum brightness of 1000 nits. The smartwatch has a metal frame made of 6-series aluminum, a rotating handle for easy handling, and a speaker and microphone for Bluetooth calls.

The case is IP68-rated for dust and moisture protection, as well as 5ATM water resistance, which allows you to use the watch while swimming. It can track a variety of sports activities and is equipped with GPS positioning on the device. The device uses a Bluetooth 5.2 wireless communication module to connect to smartphones. The device has 4 GB of internal memory for storing music tracks. The watch runs on Honor MagicOS 8.

Among the new features of Honor Watch 5 are Scientific Sleep Management, Healthy Morning Report, and Quick Health Scan, which will help users monitor their health.

The 480 mAh silicon-carbon battery provides 21% more energy density than the battery in the Honor Watch 4. Combined with the system-level power optimizer Honor OS Turbo X, the battery provides up to 15 days of battery life in typical use.

Honor Watch 5 will be available in black, gold, and green colors. The price and launch date have not yet been disclosed.

Source: gsmarena